

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Tuesday that it has received an order from its regular customer- wpd Scandinavia AB, to supply eight 47 MW N163/5.X wind turbines for Stöllsäterberget wind farm in Sweden. The financial terms of the deal are not known.



In addition, the order also includes a premium service contract for the turbines for 15 years with an extension option for a further five years, Nordex said in a statement.



Installation works of the proposed project are expected to start in summer 2023. The Stöllsäterberget wind farm will be built between the provinces of Värmland and Dalarna in western Sweden near the Norwegian border, the company added.



wpd develops and operates onshore and offshore wind farms and solar parks, and is actively engaged in 28 countries around the world with its headquarter in Bremen, Germany.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

