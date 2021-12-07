

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Giraffe Foods Inc. Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Giraffe Foods is specialized in the formulation and manufacturing of custom flavor solutions for North American B2B customers in the food service, home meal replacement and retail sectors of the food industry. As part of the deal, Symrise will acquire the existing two production facilities and one warehousing site and integrate the approximately 250 employees of Giraffe Foods. The purchase amount has not been disclosed.



'By combining Symrise's Flavor & Nutrition expertise with Giraffe Food's custom formulation capabilities, we aim to become a leader in integrated taste solutions in North America to always better serve our customers,' said Jean-Yves Parisot, President Flavor & Nutrition of Symrise AG.



