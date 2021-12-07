

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (PAGE.L), on Tuesday, issued trading update for the period from 1 October to 30 November 2021, and said it now expects full year operating profit to be in the region of £165 million.



The company further noted that the positive momentum and trends the Group has seen during 2021, particularly at the end of the third quarter, have continued at both a regional and global level in the period. Growth in October was +16% versus 2019 in constant currencies and November was +26%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de