BJ Sam Releases The First Universal Christmas Song Featuring Global Music Icons

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is celebrated all over the world at the same time with the same enthusiasm. And yet, the universal music aspect is rarely highlighted, since generally each country has its own style of music. To make this Christmas more colourful, BJ Sam, the international trailblazing musical wonder has released "Merry Christmas"; a new multicultural melodic Christmas song with a stunning assemblage of high-profile music icons from every corner of the musical spectrum across all the continents of the world whose art is exceptional, respected and enjoyed by millions of fans performing and singing with him in their various languages harmoniously.

The visual for the song is a phenomenal music video that epitomizes music's ability to blur geographical boundaries and blend disparate cultures. This is probably one of the sweetest melodies ever sung. You may have heard many beautiful songs over the years, but this one is likely to become your favourite.

Pat Weaver, the Head of Production for Warner Chappell Production Music (WCPM), one of world's biggest music publishing company, was mesmerized after listening to the song and said that Warner Music is interested in purchasing the material.

The featured artists include Hollywood celebrity Paul Raci who recently earned Oscar nomination for his outstanding role in 'Sound of Metal': who is also on board for Jennifer Lopez's thriller "The Mother" and Nicholas Cage thriller "Butcher's Crossing", Bollywood legend Jaspinder Narula, award-winning pianist and journalist for York Times, also a GRAMMY voter Charu Suri, famous Singapore athlete/violinist Eileen Chai, Swiss celebrity Christina Zurbrügg, Canada's pre-eminent drummer Chad Melchert, Ghanaian legendary Singer Diana Hopeson the former President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) an umbrella group that unites all musicians in Ghana, Grammy member Dona Maria, Monaco international ballet star/actress-singer Lorena Baricalla, French multi- instrumentalist and composer Pierre Baillot (Maido Project) and Thieriki, Japanese actor Shinnosuke, Australian screen legend Greg Poppleton, the legendary American multi- instrumentalist John Heinrich who has played for most of the American music icons including Louis Armstrong, the famous German guitarist Klaus Vanscheidt, Brazilian songstress Nina Ximenes, Moroccan vocalist Meryem, New Zealand singer Eddie Simon and many others.

BJ Sam's ability to successfully and repeatedly assemble musicians and celebrities from all the continent for music collaboration has gotten the media industry astonished, wondering how that is made possible. This unique concept and the interesting story have begun to draw the attention of many journalists and documentary television producers.

About BJ Sam!

BJ Sam is an international singer and producer who assembles extremely gifted musicians and vocalists from all the continents of the world to create beautiful eclectic and delightful music for international projects, advertisement, broadcast, film and digital media.

BJ Sam was born in Nigeria and left the country when his music career began to bloom. His teeming fans around the globe fondly refer to him as "Sammy Wonder" due his distinctive beautiful voice, heartfelt lyrics and mind-blowing stage skills.

Over the years, BJ Sam has been strongly innovative, exploring new genres of music in each of his compositions while refusing to be fenced in by genre line. Consistently in the pursuit of making music that will be timeless and universal; bringing joy, melody, and brilliance to the universe which compelled the popular American film director Lloyd Kaufman and co-founder of Troma entertainment to personally select his song "Mon Amour" as the soundtrack for the Hollywood movie "Heart of Fartness".

BJ Sam has written two books Before The sunrise and Wonderful Gift of Music.

