Dienstag, 07.12.2021
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
07.12.2021 | 08:57
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 6

[07.12.21]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BG0J8M6692,221.00EUR010,313,700.18111.8368
S
Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BG0J8L5912,725.00EUR01,326,163.23104.2171
Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS ShortValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BH05CB83120,800.00EUR010,320,188.4185.432
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BKP526914,614.00EUR0456,990.8799.0444
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BL6XZW69461,544.00EUR046,486,681.40100.7199
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BN4GXL637,841,000.00EUR0.0077,707,359.999.9104
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK01,005,490.8499.7511
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BMQ5Y5571,227,800.00EUR0121,774,045.3199.1807
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BMDWWS85221,267.00USD1,320.0025,919,785.70117.1426
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BN0T9H70153,919.00GBP018,019,282.00117.0699
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BKX90X67399,911.00EUR046,304,010.09115.7858
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.12.21IE00BKX90W5071,740.00CHF07,949,260.28110.8065
