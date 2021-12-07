Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 6
[07.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,313,700.18
|111.8368
|S
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,725.00
|EUR
|0
|1,326,163.23
|104.2171
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,320,188.41
|85.432
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|456,990.87
|99.0444
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|461,544.00
|EUR
|0
|46,486,681.40
|100.7199
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|7,841,000.00
|EUR
|0.00
|77,707,359.99
|9.9104
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,005,490.84
|99.7511
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,774,045.31
|99.1807
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|221,267.00
|USD
|1,320.00
|25,919,785.70
|117.1426
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,919.00
|GBP
|0
|18,019,282.00
|117.0699
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|399,911.00
|EUR
|0
|46,304,010.09
|115.7858
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|71,740.00
|CHF
|0
|7,949,260.28
|110.8065
