BAI Communications appointed by Transport for London (TfL) to provide high-speed mobile coverage across the London Underground by end of 2024

New technical solution by BAI Communications is built on ADVA products, including FSP 150 aggregation technology and ALM fiber monitoring system

ADVA's G.metro device and timing solutions are vital to providing continuous connectivity

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it is supplying BAI Communications with key technology to support the introduction of mobile connectivity throughout the London Underground. The London Underground network also known as "The Tube" is one of the UK's most high-profile areas of poor connectivity with little phone coverage. ADVA's technology will help play an important role in supporting the UK capital as it continues to leverage smart city technology and improve urban life.

"With ADVA's innovation, BAI Communications is helping to transform the experience of Tube passengers by providing continuous high-speed mobile coverage for the first time. We're enabling them to connect while traveling, to make calls, stream videos and work online from anywhere in the entire network," said Andrew Conway, director of solutions and innovation at BAI Communications UK. "Once delivered, our new technical solution will make journeys more enjoyable and productive whilst also providing a significant boost to London's economy."

BAI Communications' new solution features several ADVA technologies. ADVA FSP 150 devices within the aggregation network will enable small cell connectivity and the pluggable ADVA G.metro self-tuning transceivers will be essential to delivering seamless high-capacity services underground. Precise and robust network timing from ADVA's Oscilloquartz synchronization technology will also be fundamental to ensuring the same user experience underground as above. Finally, the ADVA ALM will provide real-time, in-service fiber monitoring on a network comprehensively managed by the ADVA Ensemble Controller.

"The London Underground was constructed in the 19th Century as a response to the city's growth in the industrial revolution. Now, as the global digital revolution gathers pace, we're working with BAI Communications to ensure the Tube remains fit for a truly connected world," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales EMEA at ADVA. "The rollout has begun with highly robust and reliable connectivity. By the end of 2024, all stations and tunnels will have seamless mobile coverage and the foundations for 5G connectivity and beyond."

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

BAI Communications is a world leader in shared communications infrastructure, pioneering solutions that empower our customers to advance their services, accelerate their networks and amplify their reach in the most efficient and cost-effective ways possible. Having long been at the forefront of network advancement, BAI is harnessing fibre, spearheading the transition from 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G and preparing for 6G and beyond. We collaborate closely with our customers in MNOs, government, transit, enterprise, broadcasting and venues to realise their communications vision, focusing not just on the immediate future, but on the possibilities that exist over long-term partnerships. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and in the United States through BAI Group company, Mobilitie, and majority-owned Transit Wireless. Together, we're creating smarter communities for all.

