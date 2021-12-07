Partnership will help brands uncover actionable insights and make informed business decisions to elevate customer experience

Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced Higher Oak, a provider of tailored Experience Management solutions, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to industry-leading organizations.

"As customer expectations continue to rise and their voices become amplified online, managing customer experience has never been more important. We at Higher Oak are excited to work with Alida in order to help companies deploy world class Voice of Customer and Employee programs," said Drew Campbell, CEO of Higher Oak. "We believe the partnership of Alida's TXM platform and Higher Oak's extensive CX expertise can help companies turn Customer Experience into a key differentiator for their businesses."

Higher Oak deeply understands the CX space and has extensive experience in helping organizations in a variety of industries to design, deploy, and run successful CX and Voice of the Customer (VoC) programs. With Alida's TXM platform tailored to provide industry and role-specific insight and engagement strategies to close the feedback loop, Higher Oak will help their clients to implement a holistic CX program across the entire customer journey. Alida and Higher Oak will work together to deliver actionable insights so organizations can make informed business decisions to improve customer, employee, and product experiences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Higher Oak as a trusted and experienced partner. Their team of CX and SaaS market advisors are excellent in providing clients with the support they need to successfully implement a winning CX program," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. "We look forward to working together to deliver innovative technology that helps businesses build meaningful relationships with their customers."

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organizations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida's software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

"Higher Oak is an excellent addition to the Alida Partner Network. We look forward to working together to elevate customer and employee experiences across Europe," said Gary Smith, Senior Vice President, Channel and Partner Alliances.

About Higher Oak

At Higher Oak, we help companies design, build and run customer and employee experience programs that deliver real value for their customers, employees and shareholders. We do this by first deploying efficient technical solutions, built to support key business KPIs. Then partnering with our clients on their journey to turn feedback into action whilst engaging their end customers and internal organization towards positive change. Follow us at higheroak.com.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J. Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.

