Technicolor SA (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) today announced that, for the first time, it had been awarded a platinum medal, the highest rating available, by sustainability assessment leader EcoVadis. In recognition for its structured and proactive sustainability approach, engagement and tangible actions, Technicolor obtained an overall score of 76/100, with a sustainability performance deemed "advanced" in all four categories assessed: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Technicolor has a long-running commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, and for three years in a row, from 2018 to 2020, the company has received gold medal distinctions from the organization.

Richard Moat, Technicolor's CEO, said: "We are honoured to be recognized with a platinum medal by EcoVadis. This recognition comes at a crucial time when doing right by our employees, clients, suppliers and the planet is more important than ever. As a global company, with operations spanning 20 countries and over 14,000 employees, we have a responsibility to inspire change within our ecosystem. This work is not only an obligation as a global company, but our passion as a global citizen

Considered as one of the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis assessments are performed by a team of independent sustainable development experts. Receiving EcoVadis' platinum medal distinction places Technicolor in the top one percent and best-in-class companies evaluated in the manufacture of communications equipment industry.

EcoVadis operates a leading global collaborative platform enabling companies to monitor the sustainability performance of their supply chain, across 200+ purchasing categories and 21 CSR criteria grouped into 4 themes. In 2020, 75,000+ companies were rated by EcoVadis in more than 160 countries.

