- (PLX AI) - Tobii appoints Anand Srivatsa as new CEO.
- • He was division CEO of Tobii Tech since 2019
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:09
|Tobii Names Srivatsa New CEO
|(PLX AI) - Tobii appoints Anand Srivatsa as new CEO.• He was division CEO of Tobii Tech since 2019
► Artikel lesen
|09:06
|TOBII AB: Tobii appoints Anand Srivatsa as new CEO
|Mo
|TOBII AB: First day of trading in Tobii without the right to the distribution of shares in Tobii Dynavox
|Fr
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.12.2021
|Das Instrument 44U US2036121067 COMMUNITY BKERS TR.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.12.2021 The instrument 44U US2036121067 COMMUNITY BKERS...
► Artikel lesen
|30.11.
|TOBII AB: New number of shares and votes in Tobii
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TOBII AB
|3,940
|-0,15 %