

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) announced intended acquisition of MainOne, a West African data center and connectivity solutions provider, with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. The deal has an enterprise value of $320 million. The company expects the acquisition to be AFFO accretive upon close, excluding integration costs.



Charles Meyers, CEO, Equinix, said: 'The acquisition of MainOne will represent a critical point of entry for Platform Equinix into the expansive and rapidly growing African market. MainOne's leading interconnection position and experienced management team represent critical assets in our aspirations to be the leading neutral provider of digital infrastructure in Africa.'



