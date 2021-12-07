DJ Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021

Lyxor International Asset Management (GOUD) Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 07-Dec-2021 / 08:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

6th December 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount currency currency Date (in share class currency) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond LU2099288503 USD GOUD USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.05 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond LU2099288503 USD GOVD GBP 08/12/ 10/12 0.05 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD LCUS GBP 08/12/ 10/12 0.08 Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD LCUD USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.08 Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate LU2198883501 USD PABS USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.08 PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra LU1799934499 USD WGES USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.1 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 08/12/ 10/12 0.11 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) LU1781541096 GBP LCUK GBP 08/12/ 10/12 0.18 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Core UK Government GILI 08/12/ 10/12 Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407893301 GBP LN GBX 2021 /2021 0.25 - Dist Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1646360971 EUR MFEX GBP 08/12/ 10/12 0.27 Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 GBP RUSL GBX 08/12/ 10/12 0.34 LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 GBP RUSU USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.34 LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.48 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 08/12/ 10/12 0.48 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 08/12/ 10/12 0.63 ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.63 ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD U37G GBX 08/12/ 10/12 0.66 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD US37 USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.66 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS LU0496786905 EUR LAUU USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.86 ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS LU0496786905 EUR LAUS GBX 08/12/ 10/12 0.86 ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 08/12/ 10/12 1.06 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 08/12/ 10/12 1.48 Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD U10G GBX 08/12/ 10/12 1.48 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD US10 USD 08/12/ 10/12 1.48 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR LU0832436512 EUR SGQP GBX 08/12/ 10/12 1.69 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist LU1650492256 GBP 100D GBX 08/12/ 10/12 1.81 LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 08/12/ 10/12 1.88 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 08/12/ 10/12 1.88 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 08/12/ 10/12 0.25 * LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 08/12/ 10/12 0.25 * LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily LU1950341179 GBP SP5G GBP 08/12/ 10/12 0.85 * Hedged to GBP - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1563455630 GBP KLMG GBP 08/12/ 10/12 0.04 * Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist LN 2021 /2021

(*) Computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 6th December 2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08th December 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

