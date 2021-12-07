Oro, Inc.: Oro Strengthens its Marketing Team in Europe

Oro, the company behind OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform, is thrilled to have Nadine Giguet lead its European marketing team. She will play a principal role in strategic and operational marketing activity in the region.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oro saw tremendous growth in Europe, and the expansion of its operations in the region will deliver relevant experiences to partners and customers to support that growth.

"Oro is a major player in the B2B eCommerce platform market, which has been recognized by major market analysts such as Garner, Forrester and IDC. This was a milestone in Oro's development," says Nadine Giguet. "My mission is to build on that, accelerating Oro's brand awareness in the region, particularly among large and medium-sized European companies."

Laurent Desprez, Vice President General Manager of Oro Europe said, "I am proud to welcome Nadine Giguet to our team. Our mission is to support B2B enterprises in their digital transformation and help manufacturers and distributors build stronger relationships with their B2B customers. Recruiting a European Marketing Manager today is essential for us to better answer to the needs of the European market and to support our ecosystem."

Nadine Giguet brings 20 years of professional marketing experience with leading B2B companies such as Chubb, Saint-Gobain, software company Capgemini, and most recently Aras, a PLM company, where she held the position of Marketing Manager for Southern Europe. Nadine Giguet is a graduate of Business and Management from ESC Tours in France.