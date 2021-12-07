Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.12.2021
07.12.2021 | 09:49
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 06/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.0037

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46364703

CODE: USRI

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1861136247 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      USRI 
Sequence No.:  128470 
EQS News ID:  1254725 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2021 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
