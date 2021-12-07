DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B

DEALING DATE: 06/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.4797

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41548597

CODE: 500U

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 128466 EQS News ID: 1254721 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2021 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)