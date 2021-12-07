

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electra Gruppen AB and Elon Group Holding AB have reached an agreement under which Electra and Elon Group AB merge. Following the deal, Elon Group Holding will be the largest shareholder in the combined group and own 65 percent of the shares and votes.



Electra will be acquiring all shares in Elon Group AB in exchange for 9,659,223 newly issued Electra shares through an issue in kind. The value of the Electra shares issued amounts to approximately 628 million Swedish kronor.



In order to adjust the capital structure prior to the completion, Electra's board will propose that a general meeting in Electra resolves on an extra dividend of 15.6 million Swedish kronor to Electra's shareholders.



