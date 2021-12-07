Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1832 ISIN: DEXXXXXXX104 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RODENSTOCK GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RODENSTOCK GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.12.2021 | 09:57
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Ultimate Lightness Series from Rodenstock

MUNICH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rodenstock - Ultimate Lightness

Rethinking Minimalism

The Ultimate Lightness prescription frames follow the principle that a good design is reduced to the essential, crucial elements and is completed by technical innovation. Weighing just 4.75 grams, the frames made of pure titanium appear almost weightless. Titanium is known for its anti-corrosive and hypoallergenic properties and is also used in space travel due to its lightness and resistance. The temples, also made of titanium, are ergonomically shaped and offer maximum wearing comfort. A coloured synthetic Nylor thread stabilises the lenses in the lower area of the frame and skilfully complements the lightweight and minimalist look of the glasses with a discreet colour detail. As a further highlight of this series, the colour of the Nylor thread can be freely selected and customised from a five-colour palette.

The frames of the Ultimate Lightness series for him and her (R7116, R7117 and R7118) are available in four colours each.

For product images and further information on the current Rodenstock collection, please visit:

rodenstock.com/press/ultimatelightness

About Rodenstock Eyewear:
For more than 140 years, the name Rodenstock Eyewear has stood for quality, aesthetics, precision and attention to detail. Rodenstock spectacles turn the passion for a good design into true style icons - inspired by the past, but made for the future. "Engineered in Germany", the brand meets the highest quality standards, as evidenced by an in-house prototype building and a test lab for frames in Munich. The company has its head office in Munich. It employs around 4,900 staff worldwide and is represented in more than 85 countries with sales outlets and distribution partners.
www.rodenstock.com

Visit us at:
facebook.com/Rodenstock/
www.youtube.com/RodenstockGroup
www.instagram.com/rodenstock_official/
www.linkedin.com/company/rodenstock

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701994/Rodenstock_Ultimate_Lightness.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701993/Rodenstock_Logo.jpg

Rodenstock Logo

RODENSTOCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.