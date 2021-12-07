As flagged in its October trading update, during H122 Solid State realised strong year-on-year growth in revenues (19%) and adjusted profit before tax (28%), with both metrics reaching record levels. Management continues to see potential for upside during H2, dependent on careful management of constraints due to supply chain challenges, and is confident that the group will meet the consensus estimate for FY22 adjusted profit before tax. Consensus estimates remain unchanged for now.

