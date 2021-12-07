

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited has asked SSE to act expeditiously to restore investor confidence. Elliott challenged SSE to provide a detailed and credible plan to address investor concerns around SSE's corporate governance, its ability to fund growth in the long term, and its persistent undervaluation.



Elliott also advised SSE to pursue immediately: explore additional strategic initiatives, including a more ambitious disposal of Networks and a partial listing or partial disposal of Renewables; add two new independent directors with renewables experience to the Board; and create a strategic review committee composed of independent Board members.



Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. It advises funds in its capacity as a top five investor in SSE plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de