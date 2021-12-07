AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 13 December 2021:

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 5,425% Interest amount due: ZAR 7 033 178,08 Interest period: 13 September 2021 to 12 December 2021 Payment date: 13 December 2021 Date convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

7 December 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)