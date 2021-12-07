

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer prices rose in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 7.0 percent growth in October.



'Compared to November 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing-related price changes, which contributed more than a third of the total rise in the index,' Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Prices for petrol increased 28.3 percent and diesel prices rose 40.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.8 percent in November, after a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.



