

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as a firmer dollar and gains in equities offset investor anxiety over Omicron's impact on the global economy.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,779.76 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,780.10.



The dollar index steadied and U.S. Treasury yields rose amid expectations that the Federal Reserve could tighten policy more aggressively to tame inflation.



Comments by Fed officials suggest that the U.S. central bank is likely to decide to double the pace of its taper to $30 billion a month at its December meeting.



Higher yields generally increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing metal.



Meanwhile, concerns eased slightly around the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Experts said the new variant, with more than 30 mutations on its spike protein, may not be as dangerous as the Delta and Alpha and other variants of coronavirus.



British drug maker GSK announced today that its antibody-based Covid-19 therapy, developed in collaboration with Vir Biotechnology in the United States, is effective against all mutations of Omicron.



