

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production grew in October after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production gained a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-on-month in October, after a 6.2 percent drop in September. In August, output rose 3.1 percent.



Production of pharmaceutical increased the most by 11.5 percent monthly in October and those of chemical industry and oil refineries gained 11.4 percent.



The industrial turnover declined 2.3 month-on-month in October.



For the three months ended in October, the industrial production rose 2.3 percent.



