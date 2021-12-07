Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
07.12.2021 | 12:46
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s)

ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV (RUSE) ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.04810000

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 238000

CODE: RUSE

ISIN: LU1483649312

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1483649312 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RUSE 
Sequence No.:  128487 
EQS News ID:  1254842 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254842&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.