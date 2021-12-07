Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNUW ISIN: DK0061536828 Ticker-Symbol: 905 
Frankfurt
07.12.21
09:16 Uhr
2,005 Euro
-0,225
-10,09 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPERO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2021 | 12:53
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 8 December 2021. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061536828   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Impero      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 18,148,901 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             100,000 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  18,248,901 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 3.00     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.1     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          220761      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           IMPERO      
--------------------------------------------------


For further information, please call Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel: (+45) 31 79 90 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1031241
IMPERO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.