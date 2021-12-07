

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation rose November, mainly due to indices for fuels and lubricants, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics revealed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 2.84 percent year-on-year in November, following 2.58 percent increase in October. Economists had forecast a 2.58 percent increase.



The indices for fuels and lubricants surged 35.8 percent due to rising oil prices and a relatively lower comparison base.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices rose 1.49 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index gained 0.24 percent mainly because of eggs, fuels and lubricants, and fruits prices.



For the first eleven months of 2021, the CPI increased 1.91 percent over the same period of previous year.



Data showed that wholesale prices grew 0.07 percent monthly and grew 14.19 percent annually in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

