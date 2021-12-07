Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency leader in Canada, announces the launch of its proprietary DeFi program bringing cutting edge innovation and a new earnings stream to Neptune.

Decentralized finance, or more commonly referred to as DeFi, brings traditional financial products, such as loans and exchanges, to the blockchain without the need of centralized institutions that charge fees for the transactions. DeFi uses smart contracts to facilitate and secure the transactions which are available on the blockchain public ledger, bringing a new level of transparency and control for individuals. Neptune has officially launched its DeFi operations with a number of financial products that are now generating a new stream of earnings for the Company.

"DeFi represents a significant opportunity for Neptune", states Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune. "It allows for faster and cheaper financial transactions and services for organizations and the general public. This equates to efficient and decentralized financial services, while keeping more money in the customers pockets, when compared to existing legacy systems. We are very excited about Neptune's future in DeFi and the potential yield we can generate. This is a nascent space and, as such, we have carefully and methodically selected protocols that we trust, that are run by non-anonymous individuals and groups that have a history of success. Although DeFi is in its infancy, our program is proving to be very lucrative and we will continue to evolve in the space and maximize returns for shareholders."

Neptune has integrated multiple DeFi blockchain protocols into its DeFi program. Fantom and Avalanche are two examples of decentralized finance protocols that are being used by Neptune. Both Fantom and Avalanche are smart contract-capable blockchain protocols focused on fast transaction speed and low cost, making them ideal for DeFi. Neptune will continue to research, deploy, and evolve its DeFi program based on our proprietary assessment tools in order to determine which projects are the most likely to succeed over the coming years.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

1-800-545-0941

www.neptunedigitalassets.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, future earnings and potential yield from the Company's DeFi program; the future success of the Company's DeFi program and its potential to maximize returns for shareholders; future cryptocurrency prices; and the Company's future earnings and revenues. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company's ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106913