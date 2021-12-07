Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Sir James Waterlow 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PDMR (Director) b) Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc b) LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each







ISIN: GB0002258472 b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £5.8496 5,000 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







5,000





£29,248.00 e) Date of the transaction

6 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

