24-7 Intouch Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Value-driven Customer Service Solutions

The company's focus on creating a performance-driven culture transforms customer experience for Fortune 500 brands.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 24-7 Intouch has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award for helping organizations transform their customer experience.

Based on Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the North American customer experience outsourcing services market, 24-7 Intouch has demonstrated excellence in innovating, creating new products, digital technology solutions, and services that serve ever-evolving customer needs.

24-7 Intouch's customer service solutions allow their client partners to embrace customer experience digitization and diversify their global footprint. The company currently has 20,000+ team members in nine countries that provide the worlds largest brands the scalability and flexibility they need to deliver best-in-class customer care to their end users.

"We invest heavily in our clients and company culture to drive performance on all our programs through innovative bespoke solutions," said Greg Fettes, Founder and CEO of 24-7 Intouch. "We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in our market and are excited to drive future value for our client partners and push the industry forward."

24-7 Intouch's strong performance in its industry has allowed it to scale its programs quickly and successfully across multiple geographies. It has also increased its global network through increased investment in Latin America, India, and the Philippines. 24-7 Intouch's Work from Anywhere operational model provides the right mix of talent, location, and cost to help drive revenue for their client partners.

"The customer experience service provider marketplace is very mature, fragmented, and competitive," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Organizations across the board realize the importance of delivering excellent customer service as a competitive advantage and differentiator. 24-7 Intouch distinguishes itself as a forward-looking BPO vendor with its investment in digital solutions and blended on-campus and at-home workforce capabilities that drive performance and provide flexibility to both partners and team members."

24-7 Intouch leverages its own proprietary technology to allow its client programs to rethink traditional processes and embrace customer experience digitization to drive performance and empower agents by making their job easier. SIDD, an AI agent assist tool, uses digital automation workflow to allow customer care teams to handle interactions more efficiently. KnoahsARK 360 is a proprietary cloud-based workforce optimization software suite to enhance quality and coaching. Superpunch is an employee engagement application that streamlines scheduling, payroll, and employee communications to lower absenteeism and improve schedule compliance.

"By providing outstanding customer support and consultation, leveraged through emerging technology-driven strategic solutions, 24-7 Intouch drives customer loyalty and retention to reap the benefits of digital transformation and, ultimately, accelerate business success while providing solutions that do the same for its customers," said Menutti.

Frost & Sullivan presents this award each year to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About 24-7 Intouch

24-7 Intouch is a global digital customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world's biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

