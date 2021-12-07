IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Adds Entertainment Industry Veteran Sanford R. Climan as Vice Chairman

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, announces the election of Sanford R. Climan to its Board of Directors and as Vice Chairman, effective December 3, 2021.

Mr. Climan replaces Marc E. Knoller, who has resigned from the IDW board. Mr. Knoller has been appointed as an Ex-Officio (non-voting) member of the Board.

Sandy Climan has enjoyed a distinguished career in the entertainment industry and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Entertainment Media Ventures, a strategic advisory and media investment company he founded in 1999. He has been active in both motion picture and television production, notably as executive producer of the first digital live-action 3D motion picture, U2 3D, as co-executive producer of the primetime series Robbery Homicide Division and as producer of the film The Aviator, which won the 2005 Golden Globe Award for Best Dramatic Motion Picture and the 2005 BAFTA for Best Film. In addition to his work in film, television, and digital media, he continues to be engaged in investment and advisory work in technology, serving as a bridge between Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

Earlier in his career he served as corporate Executive Vice President and President of Worldwide Business Development at Universal Studios, where he oversaw corporate international strategy, strategic marketing and five studio operating divisions. Prior to his work at Universal Studios, he was a member of the senior management team at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for 12 years, where he held roles both as a talent agent representing well-known actors, directors, and production companies, and as founding head of CAA's corporate representation practice. Prior to that, Mr. Climan held various executive positions in production and distribution that included The David Gerber Company and MGM Studios.

Mr. Climan serves on several charitable boards, including The American Cinematheque, the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, and the UCLA Longevity Center of the Semel Institute for Neurosciences and Human Behavior. He previously served as a member of the Advisory Committee to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mr. Climan was awarded an Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2018 and serves as a member of the Advisory Committee to the Ellis Island Honors Society. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an SM in Health Policy and Management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and received an AB in Chemistry from Harvard College.

Howard Jonas, Chair of IDW's Board of Directors, commented, "We are very pleased to be adding someone of Sandy's professional caliber to our Board and as Vice Chariman. He is a proven leader who brings years of valuable experience across the entertainment, financial and healthcare industries, and we look forward to his perspective and counsel. The Board would also like to thank Marc Knoller for his service and many contributions to the Company."

Sandy Climan commented, "This is a pivotal time for IDW as it looks to increase its development of original content across multiple platforms. I look forward to working with the Board and senior management to continue to execute its content strategy and drive momentum through 2022 and beyond."

"Sandy brings extensive, wide-ranging experience in the media and entertainment industries. We look forward to having the benefit of his knowledge and expertise as we focus on building an enhanced library of titles that can be introduced to a wide range of audiences across broad range of platforms," commented Ezra Rosensaft, CEO of IDW.

