Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Receives $1.3M Purchase Order for SD7 Ruggedized Devices and Accessories

Purchase order for police and first responder customers in EMEA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces it has received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) for the Company's SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories. This order brings the year-to-date orders for the SD7 and VK7 to more than $1.8 million.

"Both the SD7 and VK7 products were recently launched, so we are gratified to see increasing adoption of our innovative cellular products and related accessories. Moreover, we expect this adoption trend to continue, given the unique technical capabilities of our product portfolio and the value-proposition they represent to enterprise and first-responder customers," stated Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund.

The SD7 is an easy-to-use, PTT (Push-To-Talk)-only, ruggedized device with limited interface (i.e. small 2-line monochrome screen, PTT key, SOS key, volume rockers) that is LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth-enabled and uses the Android operating system. Its IP68 rating, resistance to water and dust, drop protection, and robust battery makes it well suited for use in harsh environments.

Users of the SD7 can quickly connect and coordinate on unified public cellular networks in North America and other international markets without any of the difficulties managing the current generation of rugged smart/feature phones. Simply stated, the Company believes that the SD7 is ideally suited as a perfect upgrade from Land Mobile Radios (LMR) and its limitations that include network incompatibility, limited coverage areas, and restricted functionality that leave a huge need for a unified network and platform.

The VK7 is a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending car kit with an integrated 20-watt speaker, a simple slide-in connection sleeve for the SD7, and an external antenna connection for connecting to a windshield or roof mount antenna to allow for an in-vehicle experience for the user that is similar to that from a traditional land mobile radio (LMR) device. The VK7 has been uniquely designed to be used with the SD7 and connects directly to the vehicle's power. It can also connect to a Uniden cellular amplifier for better cellular connectivity and can be equipped with an external remote speaker microphone (RSM) to ensure compliance with hands-free communication legislation.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants under "SYTAW".

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

