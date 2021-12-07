CoroWare, Inc.: CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Signs Licensing Agreement for Upcycling Construction Waste into Paver Products That Capture CO2

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces it has signed a trade secret licensing agreement with UK-based EcoMena Limited to develop environmentally friendly construction materials and products that capture carbon dioxide during the manufacturing process.

EcoMena specializes in the development of practical, cost-effective solutions to waste and environmental issues. By partnering with EcoMena, CarbonMeta can utilize a worldwide trade secret license for upcycling construction and demolition waste material and industrial waste byproducts into sustainable and cement-free pavers and mortars that capture carbon dioxide during the manufacturing process.

According to the Freedonia Group, an international industrial market research company, the US residential brick, block, and paver market is expected to increase 1.9% annually through 2025 and could reach $3.7 Billion in 2025.

"This licensing agreement will help CarbonMeta advance our vision to implement technologies and solutions for processing organic wastes - including the capture of carbon dioxide - into sustainable high-value products." said Lloyd Spencer, chairman and CEO of CarbonMeta. "Our goal is to collaborate with EcoMena and establish subsidiary operations to develop and market cement-free pavers and mortars globally that can help offset carbon dioxide emissions into our environment which has reached crisis levels worldwide."

According to Research and Markets, the global Carbon Capture and Storage market was estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9%. The U.S. carbon capture and storage markets is estimated at US$1 Billion in 2021.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Wash., is transitioning into a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About CarbonMeta Research Ltd.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies that is based in the United Kingdom, and whose focus will be on the development of technologies and solutions for processing organic wastes and generating economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products such as carbon nanotubes.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk.

About EcoMena Limited

EcoMena Limited is an advisory, consulting, awareness-raising, digital marketing, and publishing organization in the United Kingdom with a core focus on the environment and sustainability sectors, including waste management, environment protection, resource conservation, renewable energy, green buildings, sustainable development and related areas.

For more information about the company, please visit http://EcoMena.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

