New service deepens commitment to enhanced capital optimization for regulatory changes

Acadia, the leading industry provider of integrated risk management services for the derivatives community, and Capitolis, the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced the launch of SA-CCR Optimization. SA-CCR Optimization will bring considerable cost savings to firms subject to the Standard Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) regulations, focusing on specific FX products such as FX forwards, options, deliverable swaps and cross-currency swaps.

With SA-CCR Optimization, banks and participating financial institutions provide trade data, which Acadia and Capitolis process and use to generate a series of FX transactions that reduce capital requirements, leaving each client's net FX risk profile largely unchanged.

"The newest wave of capital regulation is pushing firms to be more mindful of capital consumption across their businesses. SA-CCR Optimization is an opportunity for them to reduce consumption levels and deploy their capital in a more efficient manner," says Chris Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia. "We are thrilled to provide clients with a dynamic infrastructure solution to compress trades and significantly reduce capital consumption, building upon our data analytics with Capitolis' market-leading optimization platform."

The launch of SA-CCR Optimization deepens the partnership between the two leaders in their fields, combining Acadia's risk analytics and margin data platforms and Capitolis' proprietary technology, allowing for greater capital optimization for financial institutions.

Gil Mandelzis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Capitolis added "Our continued integration with Acadia's trusted platform is an effective solution for our clients to maximize efficiency in SA-CCR balance sheet optimization. Our partnership will also position the industry for success in multilateral optimization of SA-CCR."

SA-CCR requirements for financial institutions based in some parts of Europe went into effect in June 2021, while regulations in the United States are set to be implemented on January 1, 2022.

ABOUT ACADIA

Acadia is the leading industry provider of integrated risk management services for the derivatives community. Its central industry standard platformenables a network of banks and other derivatives firms to improve efficiency and mitigate costs across the entire trade life cycle.

Acadia's suite of analytics solutions and services helps firms manage risk better, smarter and faster. Through an open-access model, Acadia brings together the top derivatives banks and asset managers, along with several market infrastructures and innovative vendors.

Backed by 16 major industry participants and market infrastructures, Acadia is used by a community of over 1600 firms exchanging more than $1 trillion of collateral on daily basis via its margin automation services. Acadia is headquartered in Norwell, MA and has offices in Boston, Dublin, Düsseldorf, London, New York, and Tokyo. Acadia is a registered trademark of AcadiaSoft, Inc. For more information, visit acadia.inc. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, our network and software enable financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer, and healthier marketplace. More than 100 financial institutions, including banks, hedge funds, and asset managers, leverage Capitolis technology to bring their services to market with higher levels of return, while using fewer of their financial resources.

Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Citi, J.P. Morgan, and State Street. Our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

