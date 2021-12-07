Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2021 | 14:41
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Momentum Software Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (639/21)

On request of Momentum Software Group AB (publ), company registration number
559036-9475, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 08, 2021.
The decision is conditional upon that Momentum Software Group AB (publ) meets
the liquidity requirements for the shares. 

As of today's date the company has in total 15,000,000 shares.



Ordinary shares

Short name:               MSOFT          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,639,345       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017070907      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             242283         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559036-9475       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from 08 December, 2021, up to and
including 09 December, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see page 28 and 88-89 in the Swedish
prospectus. 


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.