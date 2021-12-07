Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Momentum Software Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (639/21)

On request of Momentum Software Group AB (publ), company registration number 559036-9475, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 08, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Momentum Software Group AB (publ) meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. As of today's date the company has in total 15,000,000 shares. Ordinary shares Short name: MSOFT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,639,345 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017070907 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 242283 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559036-9475 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from 08 December, 2021, up to and including 09 December, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 28 and 88-89 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.