07.12.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - change of short names

The below changes of short names will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9
December 2021. 





ISIN:          DK0060660462              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest Linde&Partners Gl Val Fond
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WILPGV                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEILPGVF                
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 115623                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0060660389              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest Linde & Partners Div. Fond
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WILPDF                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEILPDF                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 115622                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1031269
