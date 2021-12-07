Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - change of short names

The below changes of short names will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 December 2021. ISIN: DK0060660462 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest Linde&Partners Gl Val Fond ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WILPGV ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEILPGVF ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 115623 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060660389 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest Linde & Partners Div. Fond ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WILPDF ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEILPDF ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 115622 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1031269