Alation's interoperability provides customers with choice of leading data observability vendors

Alation, Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced formal partnership agreements with Bigeye and Soda, leading data observability vendors. The partnerships provide customers with the choice to select the best data observability partner for their organisation's needs.

Alation's active data governance helps organisations drive data culture by providing all data users, regardless of technical skillset, with access to quality data. Bigeye's data observability platform helps detect data quality issues and ensures reliable data pipelines. Soda's data observability platform allows teams to discover, prioritise, and collaboratively resolve data issues. The platforms are invaluable for alerting technical users to deeper data quality issues, such as the trustworthiness of the data or its usability. Alation's integrations with Bigeye and Soda provide all data consumers, from business users to data scientists, with a single-pane-of-glass view into the trustworthiness and reliability of data. This results in a streamlined analysis process that empowers data users to use data and generate insights with confidence.

"When it comes to data intelligence and data governance, Alation has long catered to the needs of every user, not just the technical user. Our customers see Alation as the primary source of reference for all metadata, which enables all teams across an organisation to make data-driven business decisions," said Raj Gossain, Chief Product Officer, Alation. "The Alation Data Catalog is a platform known for its interoperability. With our APIs and partnerships, we continue to expand the ecosystem of companies that work with Alation, giving our customers a modern user experience that seamlessly integrates best-of-breed solutions that meet their needs."

Fuelled by exponential data growth and expanding privacy regulations, data governance is a top priority for enterprises. Traditional approaches to data governance have long focused on restrictive data policies and procedures that hinder adoption and result in additional challenges for those responsible for the data. Effective data governance programs must focus on enabling users to leverage trusted, governed data to make informed, data-driven decisions. Organisations using an active, people-first approach to data governance, drive data culture and put quality data, not just any data, in everyone's hands.

"A key part of ensuring data quality and reliable data pipelines is the ability to keep data teams and data consumers on the same page. With the integration between Alation and Bigeye, everyone from data engineers all the way to business analysts has a clear understanding of the health of the data," said Egor Gryaznov, CTO and cofounder, Bigeye. "Pairing the leading data observability platform with Alation's leading data catalog provides organisations with a holistic view of the quality of their data."

"The modern data catalog is becoming a real-time, operational system that's deeply tied into an organisation's data ecosystem. For metadata, that means it is purposefully built into every step of the data value chain, as opposed to it being an afterthought. This allows data teams to truly see what's happening so that they can catch data issues before they reach consumers downstream," explains Maarten Masschelein, CEO and Co-Founder, Soda. "Through our partnership with Alation, users can discover and understand the data that matters to them, and trust they are working with data that is verified, reliable, and governed. Soda enables data producers and consumers to agree on what good data looks like by combining both machine learning-based alerting, as well as rules-based testing and validation of data. Every single operational metadata quality issue that Soda captures, can be made natively available in the Alation Data Catalog. We layer our data quality controls on top of Alation's automated lineage to make it easy to do Root Cause Analysis (RCA), as well as assess the upstream and downstream impact of a data issue."

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation's initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 300 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realise business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, Munich Re, NASDAQ, New Balance, Parexel, Pfizer, US Foods and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list and is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

About Bigeye

Bigeye is the leading data observability platform designed to help data teams build trust in data. Data teams use Bigeye to instrument their data with monitoring, detect anomalies, and publish SLAs for their stakeholders to know the health of the data at all times and ensure reliable data pipelines. Complete API access, a user-friendly interface, and flexible customisation options help data teams work the way they want to. Bigeye can be deployed in as little as 15 minutes and uses automation and anomaly detection to help teams monitor all aspects of their data quality, proactively detect and resolve issues, and ensure that every user can trust the data. www.bigeye.com

About Soda

Soda is the data monitoring platform that keeps your data fit for purpose, verifiable and trustworthy. We uncover data issues, alert the right teams, and trigger resolution workflows to identify causes that impede data quality. Our open source testing projects and monitoring platform brings together data engineers, operations and the business to create trusted data. Data-driven organisations choose Soda to realise the value of their data and secure its quality. For more information, visit www.soda.io.

