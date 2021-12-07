Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the underground mining activity at the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Underground work has begun on the Hugo Decline to expand to the next targeted working heading at the 352 m level. The extension will require 60 m to reach the operational level and a further 15 m to reach the iron oxide copper gold vein system. To date, 14 metres have been completed. The decline extension is designed to provide two additional mining access points along the NE and SW drifts and, in the future, provide access to remove the mineralization from the roofs and floors of the 360 m level above (Figure 1). This work is part of the ongoing underground development and sustainability initiatives at Farellon.

To support upgraded ventilation, improvements to surface and underground infrastructure were completed in early December. This work involved the installation of a 125 HP fan at the entrance of the Almendro tunnel and the sealing of existing underground openings from previously mined areas. The plan consists of a redesigned airflow that injects fresh air through the Almendro tunnel where this air flow will descend and reach numerous production headings at lower levels. The new system will provide the opportunity to conduct two blasts per day and improve the operational time of equipment and manpower underground.

CEO Alastair McIntyre commented, "Increased operational efficiencies generated from the upgraded ventilation and further expansion underground are part of the ongoing development and sustainability activities at Farellon. With our mill construction on pace to be completed in Q1 2022, this work is designed in advance to maximize the output and grade from our mining activities at Farellon in preparation of the facility's completion."





Figure 1. Illustration of Underground Operations at Farellon

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/106910_5d4fc384645a59a4_001full.jpg

*The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the production decision





Figure 2. 125 HP Fan at Almendro tunnel entrance

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/106910_5d4fc384645a59a4_002full.jpg

Altiplano has generated greater than US$7.2 million from the recovery and sale of approximately 3.6 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.74% Cu (2018 Q1-2021 Q3). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper-gold-iron mine, development near term producing gold-copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Alastair McIntyre, President and CEO

alastairm@apnmetals.com

Tel: (416) 434-3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director

jeremyy@apnmetals.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106910