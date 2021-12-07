Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Signs Deal With Live Video Streaming Service SideStream

As a launch partner, Cinedigm will deliver some of the Company's top-performing titles to be made available via SideStream's unique transactional model

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company will release some of their most popular titles on the new streaming service SideStream. The service is an interactive social video platform for movie lovers, which allows for commentary and live discussions throughout the film. With a unique transactional model, SideStream has caught the eye of industry giant Google's Android TV, who recently awarded a development grant to the social viewing platform via its inaugural "Innovations Initiative."

SideStream is expected to launch a collection of Cinedigm's top-performing films when the platform makes its debut in February 2022. Including:

The Call: From the creator of Final Destination , Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this spine-tingling horror hit.

From the creator of , Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this spine-tingling horror hit. Highlander: The Movie: Even 35 years after its release, the cult classic continues to be a favorite with audiences thanks to its masterful storytelling and quotable one-liners.

Even 35 years after its release, the cult classic continues to be a favorite with audiences thanks to its masterful storytelling and quotable one-liners. Short Term 12: The intensely powerful film features Academy Award? Winners Brie Larson & Rami Malek, as well as Golden Globe Award? Nominee Kaitlyn Dever.

The intensely powerful film features Academy Award? Winners Brie Larson & Rami Malek, as well as Golden Globe Award? Nominee Kaitlyn Dever. River Runs Red: Taye Diggs and John Cusack lead an all-star cast in the timely action thriller about a father desperate to uncover the truth about his son's death.

"As catalog continues to be a key revenue driver for TVOD, Cinedigm looks for new and unique ways to drive revenue for the Company's library, which includes forward-thinking social engagement opportunities for our premium films," said Kali Turja, Executive Director of Digital Sales at Cinedigm. "The dynamic ability of the SideStream app allows audiences to share and experience their favorite films with friends and followers. Cinedigm is thrilled to be a launch partner of SideStream, a company at the forefront of the next wave of social cinema."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

About SideStream:

SideStream is a live-streaming platform where anyone can watch movies with friends and followers for fun or for profit. Iterating on the success of platforms such as Twitch and YouTube and the increased popularity of transactional content services like Cameo and Master Class, and the growing buzz around apps like Clubhouse - SideStream provides access to commentary and discussion appealing to social communities of all sizes. Now, influencers of all sizes can legally watch premium studio movies while earning a revenue share of each ticket they sell. With distribution agreements from the likes of Universal Pictures and Cinedigm Entertainment, SideStream's model was further validated when Google's Android TV recognized their ground-breaking approach by accepting SideStream into its inaugural Innovation Initiative. This highly selective, global program seeds developers with resources that help them bring a shared vision for communication and entertainment to life.

SideStream is a joint partnership co-founded by CEO Neal Tiles and Chief Product Officer Kevin Pereira. Tiles is an award-winning creative executive and strategist with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, holding executive roles at ESPN/Disney, Fox Broadcasting, DirecTV and Comcast/NBCU, and devising content, marketing, and development strategies for Pluto TV, VENN, IGN, and Tribune Media. Kevin Pereira is a multi-talented producer and personality, experienced in traditional and digital media, and live-streaming. He is the founder of Super Creative-producing content for Disney, Sony, Amazon, and more-and has hosted series and specials on G4, as well as the popular how-to series "Hack My Life" on HBOMax. Email info@sidestream.com for inquires and further information.

