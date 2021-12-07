Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 7
[07.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.12.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,408,164.00
|USD
|0
|72,040,625.22
|8.5679
|07.12.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,980,000.00
|EUR
|0
|39,263,888.67
|9.8653
