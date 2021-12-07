Scientists in the Netherlands fabricated a heterojunction solar cell with a layer of hydrogenated nanocrystalline silicon just three nanometers thick. The cell's efficiency was measured at 22.2%, below the highest achieved with HJT cells, however, the researchers note that successfully incorporating this material into the cell stack will open many new doors for improvement.Heterojunction solar cells, a technology already in large-scale manufacturing and expected to grow its market share significantly over the coming decade, rely on a layer of amorphous silicon (a-Si) to provide passivation and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...