Harmless protection for cars against martens & weasels via ultrasonic sound and high voltage

DGAP-Media / 2021-12-07 / 15:33 | Français | Español | Nederlands | ???????? | Slovenscina | St. Gallen, 07.12.2021. The smell of warm rubber and plastic parts has an irresistible effect on martens & weasels, which is why our cars are a real "oasis of well-being" for these furry animals. The "cable biters" are extremely active, particularly in June and July, during the mating season. But even in winter, damage to the lines and cables in the car can occur, as a freshly parked vehicle is a desirable source of heat during the cold season. Scientific studies have discovered that the smell of a strange marten, in particular, will drive the incumbent animal of the territory into a rage and leads to the well-known biting attacks with other aniamals and humans. What kind of damage do martens inflict on cars? Cables, as well as cooling, brake and hydraulic lines and insulation materials, are bitten. Repairing car damage caused by martens is associated with high costs. This can quickly add up to a few hundred pounds or even a fourdigit sum. Such damage is not only a financial problem; it also endangers your safety. Those who take preventive action and protect the car before damage occurs or who want to avoid future damage can save themselves a lot of time, money and trouble. Live traps and snap traps torture martens and do not solve the problem Although the distress people feel about martens causing great damage is understandable, they must not simply be killed or injured. Poison bait for martens, comparable to mouse or rat poison, is not permitted in Europe and is also not available to purchase. Aside from the legal and technical concerns, killing or trapping martens is not an appropriate way to protect a car. This is because even if you have successfully removed a marten, another marten will move in within a short time and take over the vacated territory. Home remedies and odour sprays against martens There are more animal-friendly alternatives that repel martens that permanently and effectively protect the car. Home remedies such as dog and cat hair, chilli, toilet cleaner blocks, mothballs or urine are often recommended for use in the engine compartment. The smell should keep the martens away. Commercially available marten sprays also use smells and flavours to drive away martens. These agents must be applied regularly because they evaporate or wash off under the conditions of use in the engine compartment. They are impractical and often ineffective. Ultrasonic repellers are far more effective. These can be installed in the engine compartment and emit a very loud high pitch whistling tone when the vehicle is parked. This sound is inaudible to humans but very annoying for the marten. Martens & weasles can usually be fended off in this way, however there are a few cases in which ultrasound alone does not achieve the desired effect. It is a "soft" method; the marten still has the choice of whether to expose himself to the noise. Not all individuals are equally sensitive to noise. And there are, no joke, martens who have poor hearing in their old age. Efficient marten deterrent The Marten-Stop Car Kit from SWISSINNO is extremely effective. This combines two proven methods of driving the animals away: ultrasound and electric shocks, comparable to a cattle fence. Both control methods are well established, and both are effective and animal-friendly. The ultrasound drives away most martens who approach the vehicle. If an animal manages to ignore the noise, and the lure of rubber, warmth or the odour of a strange marten is too great, it will be shocked by the high-voltage plates installed in the engine compartment with harmless but clearly noticeable electric shocks. The martens are not injured, but the illusion of an "oasis of well-being" in the engine compartment has been effectively destroyed. By combining the intensity of the ultrasonic sounds and the electric shocks, the martens are effectively repelled, and the animals seek out refuge elsewhere. Simple assembly and direct connection to the car battery The Marten-Stop Car Kit is easy to assemble. The device has been designed in such a way that it can be installed very easily without any technical skills. Power is supplied by the car battery. The power consumption is extremely low; the device can work for weeks even if the car is not moved. In addition, the unit has deep discharge protection and automatically switches off should the battery voltage fall below 11.8 V. Automotive accessories can endanger the operational safety of vehicles. Therefore, high requirements apply to such accessories. This is ensured on the one hand by standards from the automotive sector and on the other hand by CE safety standards. The Marten-Stop KFZ from SWISSINNO has been extensively tested in accordance with these standards and is therefore absolutely safe for both the vehicle electronics and the users of the vehicle. Marten Stop Car Kit Animal-friendly marten control with innovative products With the Marten-Stop Car Kit, SWISSINNO offers another product with a top-quality Swiss design, which stands out for its efficiency, reliable functionality and animal-friendliness. High-quality and species-appropriate pest control provides lasting protection and shows respect for nature. "We protect what you love" - the company's motto refers to the protection of beloved areas of life, people and their property, as well as the protection of animals and the environment. End of Media Release

