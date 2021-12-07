The International Energy Agency said the four nations are on track to contribute 85% of the 18 GW of global renewables capacity which is set to be dedicated to green hydrogen production by 2026. Elsewhere, the Port of Valencia has unveiled a plan to install a green hydrogen supply station in the new year.Four countries on four continents are expected to lead green hydrogen production in the next five years, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report. "If planned projects are commissioned by 2026, China, Chile, Spain and Australia could together bring 85% of the additional 18 GW of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...