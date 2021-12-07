DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: RESPONSE TO CONSULTATION AND PUBLICATION OF AMENDED ACCESS RULEBOOK

RESPONSE TO CONSULTATION AND PUBLICATION OF AMENDED ACCESS RULEBOOK

In October 2021, AQSE consulted on proposed changes to the rules governing the eligibility criteria and ongoing obligations applicable to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market. Today we have published our response to the consultation along with the amended Access Rulebook. The new Rulebook is effective from 8th December 2021.

The response paper and amended Rulebook can be found here on our website.

