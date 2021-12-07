DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Viscosupplementation Devices Market Is Growing At a CAGR Of 7.93% During The Forecast Period From 2021 To 2026 And Will Touch USD 6 Billion By 2026, Affirms DelveInsight

The Viscosupplementation Devices market will increase owing to the osteoarthritis prevalence, the rising geriatric population, and increasing advancements in the development of hyaluronic acid-based therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by DelveInsight " Viscosupplementation Devices Market & Competitive Landscape ," will provide in-depth market understanding for Viscosupplementation Devices which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Viscosupplementation Devices arena.

Recent developmental activities in Viscosupplementation Devices Market

In August 2021 , Seikagaku announced the launch of Hylink, an intra-articular single injection Viscosupplement for Knee Osteoarthritis treatment in Taiwan.

, announced the launch of Hylink, an intra-articular single injection Viscosupplement for Knee Osteoarthritis treatment in Taiwan. In January 2021 , Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. d/b/a Miravo Healthcare commercially launched NeoVisc+ 2 mL and NeoVisc ONE 4 mL in Canada for the treatment and improvement of joint functionality and pain in patients suffering from degenerative or mechanical arthropathy of the knees.

Viscosupplementation Devices Overview

Viscosupplementation is a procedure in which hyaluronate, which is a thick fluid, is injected into the knee joint. It is not a cure for osteoarthritis but helps in improving the lubricating properties of the synovial fluid, decreasing the pain from osteoarthritis of the knee, enhancing mobility, and offering a higher and more comfortable level of activity. There are usually three to five injections, each 1 week apart, required.

This can also be used for people with certain other kinds of arthritis, like rheumatoid arthritis. Viscosupplementation, also referred to as hyaluronic acid (HA), was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis in 1997.

According to the World Health Organization 2020, physical inactivity is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, causing an estimated 3.2 million deaths globally. It is a significant risk factor for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as stroke, diabetes and cancer. There were more than 300 million cases of hip and knee osteoarthritis worldwide in 2017, mostly in high-income countries, reveals an analysis of international modelling data, published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases 2019. Correspondingly, there were around 654.1 million individuals (40 years and older) with knee osteoarthritis in 2020 worldwide.

Geography-Wise Viscosupplementation Devices Market Analysis

Geographically, the global Viscosupplementation Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to lead the global Viscosupplementation Devices market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination in North America is observed majorly due to the growing cases of joint associated disorders such as arthritis and osteoarthritis, rising healthcare expenditure due to strong economy, the favourable reimbursement scenario, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and medical device companies operating in the region.

There are great opportunities for Viscosupplementation Devices market penetration for countries like Mexico, India, and China as the major companies already have a grip in developed regions in Viscosupplementation Devices. Thus, the increasing geriatric population in the region has a higher susceptibility to musculoskeletal disorders, along with growing healthcare costs, improving healthcare infrastructure population and increasing healthcare expenditure are projected to increase the Viscosupplementation Devices market.

Covid-19 Impact on Viscosupplementation Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a decrease in the demand for Viscosupplementation Devices as the government imposed lockdowns and a decrease in regular check-ups. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily halted in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority.

Nevertheless, post-COVID-19 the healthcare system is getting back to normal due to the resumed patent visits, the opening of manufacturing facilities, leverage given in terms of lockdown restrictions among others.

Viscosupplementation Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Injection



Three Injections



Five Injections

By End-User

Hospitals



Orthopaedic Clinics



Others

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest Of World

Viscosupplementation Devices Segment Analysis

According to the estimates, by product segment, the single injection is expected to emerge as a foremost segment during the forecasted period. This is because single injection viscosupplementation products are relatively newer and are also cost-effective in comparison to already existing 3-5 injection viscosupplementation products.

The early formulations were composed of 3- or 5-injection dosing regimens; however, Synvisc- One became FDA approved in 2009 as the first single-injection option. Since then the demand has heightened for single injection and has favoured the Viscosupplementation Devices market. Many studies have demonstrated better results and significant improvement for patients treated with a single stabilized hyaluronic acid injection versus those who received standard hyaluronic acid in five injections.

Furthermore, rising investments by key players for improving the product portfolio to develop advanced products and to maintain market position is also a driving factor for the segmental growth of the viscosupplementation devices market.

Viscosupplementation Devices Market Scope

Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Key Companies: Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Sanofi, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Ferring B.V., Lifecore Biomedical, Llc, Lg Chem, Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A, Orthogenrx, Bioventus, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Vivacy, Aptissen, Kiomed Pharma, Biopolymer Gmbh & Co Kg, Albomed Gmbh, And Others.

By Product Type, By End-User, And By Geography Geography Covered: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest Of The World ( Middle East , Africa , And South America)

