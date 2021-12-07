The "2020 Global Beer Market" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global beer industry research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation charts the latest developments, with data on volume by country, continent, brewer and brand. An executive summary highlights key developments and issues including the massive industry disruption brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The answers you need

The Global Beer Market report provides market analysis on various aspects of international beer through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean. Questions answered in the report include:

How did the world's diverse regional and national beer markets perform in 2019?

Which countries lead the world in beer production, overall consumption and per capita consumption?

How have country by country global beer market share rankings changed recently?

What are the top brands by volume?

As consolidation has reshaped the global brewing industry, which companies have emerged as the leaders?

Which regions are expected to grow the fastest to 2024?

This global beer industry report features

Get a wealth of data including volume and per capita consumption by country and region with projections through 2024. Backed by BMC's reliable data, this report facilitates a thorough understanding of all facets of the global beer market including:

Production volume (in hectoliters), share and growth for more than 150 countries as well as consumption volume, share, growth and per capita intake for numerous selected countries.

Production data on 50 companies as well as the world's 20 most popular beer brands. Coverage includes Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, Carlsberg, China Resources Beer Company, Heineken, Kirin, Molson Coors and Tsingtao, among others.

Analysis of the beer markets in the six major geographical areas (Europe, North America, Asia Middle East, South America, Africa and Australia Oceania), including the regions' production and consumption.

Exclusive five-year projections for the international beer marketplace, including production estimates for the entire world as well as its major regions through 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE GLOBAL BEER MARKET

1.1 Global Beer Market Production Volume and Growth 1980-2020

1.2 Global Beer Market Compound Annual Growth 1985-2020

1.3 Global Beer Market Per Capita Consumption 1980-2020

1.4 Global Beer Market Production by Continent 2014-2019

1.5 Global Beer Market Share of Production by Continent 2014-2019

1.6 Global Beer Market Change of Production by Continent 2015-2019

1.7 Global Beer Market Production by Country 2014-2019

1.8 Global Beer Market Share of Production by Country 2014-2019

1.9 Global Beer Market Change in Production by Country 2015-2019

1.10 Global Beer Market Consumption by Country 2014-2019

1.11 Global Beer Market Share of Consumption by Country 2014-2019

1.12 Global Beer Market Change in Consumption by Country 2015-2019

1.13 Global Beer Market Per Capita Consumption by Country 2014-2019

2. THE LEADING GLOBAL BREWERS AND THEIR BRANDS

3. THE EUROPEAN BEER MARKET

4. THE ASIAN AND MIDDLE EASTERN BEER MARKET

5. THE NORTH AMERICAN BEER MARKET

6. THE SOUTH AMERICAN BEER MARKET

7. THE AFRICAN BEER MARKET

8. THE AUSTRALIAN AND OCEANIAN BEER MARKET

9. THE PROJECTED GLOBAL BEER MARKET

