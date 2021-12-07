Regulatory News:

The 2021 Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)* once again included Mercialys in its Climate "A List". The CDP recognizes the world's 200 most active companies in terms of actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate climate change and develop while transitioning towards a low-carbon economy.

More than 13,000 international companies completed the CDP questionnaire in 2021, up 25% from 2020. By maintaining its "A" rating, the CDP's maximum possible score, Mercialys has consolidated its position as one of the top 2% of companies leading the fight against climate change.

This achievement recognizes the Company's commitment, set out since 2015, to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Mercialys' commitment is notably illustrated by the scientific certification of its carbon roadmap, issued by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)** in 2019. In 2021, Mercialys has ramped up its ambitions in this field in line with its new CSR strategy, 4 Fair Impacts for 2030

By taking part in this questionnaire whose answers are made public for the past five years, Mercialys is also setting out its support for collective efforts to promote transparency and access to reliable and comparable environmental data, benefiting the 590 investors that use the CDP and more widely all of its stakeholders.

This latest recognition follows on from Mercialys' multiple achievements and awards in 2021 for all aspects of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance. For instance, Mercialys maintained its GRESB Green Star status, was ranked first in the Gaïa Rating, and achieved third place in the benchmark for the representation of women in management structures on the SBF 120.

* Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP): international not-for-profit organization that assesses, based on environmental data collected each year, how businesses, territories and organizations impact climate change, water and forests.

** The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi): international non-profit organization that assesses, based on criteria defined by scientific experts, the alignment between the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets set by companies and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to ensure that these targets effectively limit the increase in global temperatures to 2°C by 2050 compared with 1990.

