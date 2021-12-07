The "The Global Potassic Fertilizers Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the global potassic fertilizers industry and a forecast for its development in the medium term.

It provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc. This is the most detailed and comprehensive report about the global potassic fertilizers industry currently available, covering all global regions and 152 single countries!

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the global potassic fertilizers industry, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the industry in the next five years. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main industry participants, price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the industry and all other factors, influencing its development.

This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from industry experts (representatives of the main industry participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of potassic fertilizers

4. State of the global demographics and economy

4.1. Characteristics of the global demographics in 2015-2019

4.2. Characteristics of the global economy in 2015-2019

4.3. Forecast for the development of the global economy in the medium term

4.4. Characteristics of the global agricultural industry in 2015-2019

4.5. Forecast for the development of the global agricultural industry in the medium term

5. Overview and analysis of the global potassic fertilizers industry

6. Overview and analysis of the global production of potassic fertilizers

6.1. Volume and dynamics of the global production of potassic fertilizers in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.2. Structure of the global production of potassic fertilizers in 2015-2019 by main regions and forecast for 2020-2025

6.3. Structure of the potassic fertilizers production in Africa by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.4. Structure of the potassic fertilizers production in Asia and Pacific by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.5. Structure of the potassic fertilizers production in the CIS countries by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.6. Structure of the potassic fertilizers production in Europe by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.7. Structure of the potassic fertilizers production in the Middle East by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.8. Structure of the potassic fertilizers production in North America by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.9. Structure of the potassic fertilizers production in North East Asia by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.10. Structure of the potassic fertilizers production in South and Central America by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.11. Characteristics of the main producers of potassic fertilizers globally

7. Characteristics and analysis of the global prices of potassic fertilizers

7.1. Value chain analysis

7.2. Structure of price formation

7.3. Characteristics of the global prices of potassic fertilizers in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

7.4. Characteristics of the regional prices of potassic fertilizers in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

8. Overview and analysis of the global imports of potassic fertilizers

8.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global imports of potassic fertilizers in 2015-2019

8.2. Structure of the global imports of potassic fertilizers by main regions in 2015-2019

8.3. Average prices of the potassic fertilizers, imported globally in 2015-2019

9. Overview and analysis of the global exports of potassic fertilizers

9.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global exports of potassic fertilizers in 2015-2019

9.2. Structure of the global exports of potassic fertilizers by main regions in 2015-2019

9.3. Average prices of the global exports of potassic fertilizers in 2015-2019

10. Balance between supply and demand on the global potassic fertilizers industry

10.1. Balance between supply and demand on the global potassic fertilizers industry in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

10.2. Balance between supply and demand on the global potassic fertilizers industry by main regions in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

