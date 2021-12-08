Empower Sports: Spezia Calcio, Genoa and Sampdoria team up to promote the Liguria region

SPEZIA, Italy, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Serie A clubs from Liguria launched an initiative today which aims to promote the region - Spezia, Genoa and Sampdoria will all begin using the phrase "La mia Liguria" on their official shirts in Serie A matches beginning next week.

The launch event took place this afternoon at the Sala della Borsa in Genoa in the presence of Liguria Regional President Giovanni Toti, the Mayors of La Spezia and Genoa - Pierluigi Peracchini and Marco Bucci - Spezia President Philip Platek and management leadership of the two Genoa teams. The event featured all three team captains showing off their jerseys with the new branding. From Spezia Calcio, it was the midfielder Giulio Maggiore, a true Spezzino.

The 'La mia Liguria' brand will appear on Spezia Calcio's uniforms as the second jersey sponsor starting with the game against AS Roma, scheduled for Monday, December 13th at the Stadio Olimpico.

This important agreement will allow La Spezia, Genoa and Sampdoria to promote the region of Liguria around the world, taking advantage of Serie A's huge global impact across traditional and social media: distribution in almost 200 countries through 52 multi-channel broadcasters with a total audience reach of over 1 billion viewers.

"On behalf of the whole Platek family and Spezia Calcio, I would like to thank Regione Liguria for this agreement which fills us with pride. Promotion of the region is one of the cornerstones of our program because Spezia Calcio shouldn't limit itself to being a reference point in the Italian sporting scene, but rather must take advantage of the great visibility that Serie A brings to its members. We should use this increased platform to play the role of ambassador of its people and the wonders of the Ligurian landscape which annually attracts thousands of tourists from around the world," said President Philip Raymond Platek Jr.

"Liguria is one of the smallest regions of Italy but has three teams in Serie A, a stage which attracts millions of viewers every day and must be utilized to make our wonderful region known around the globe. This is an opportunity that must be taken advantage of and we can only thank the Region of Liguria for having chosen football as a vehicle for promotion. It's a choice which will pay off", Spezia Chief Revenue Officer Luca Scafati added.

Photos: https://we.tl/t-yOaWdAp0go

Name: João Malha

Email: jmalha@empower-sports.com

Phone: +351939743120

