Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
WKN: A3C291 ISIN: NL0015000IY2 Ticker-Symbol: 0VD 
PR Newswire
08.12.2021 | 07:04
Universal Music Group N.V. Included in Euronext's AEX Index of Top Companies

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, will be included in the Euronext Amsterdam's AEX Index, effective at the European markets' opening of trading on December 20, 2021, Euronext announced today.

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG's Chairman and CEO, said: "We're very pleased with the inclusion of Universal Music Group in the AEX Index, marking another important milestone in our journey as a stand-alone public company."

Comprised of the Euronext Amsterdam's 25 largest listed companies ranked by free-float adjusted market capitalization and liquidity, the AEX Index is one of the Euronext's classic Blue Chip Indices.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
