Beckley Psytech, a private company dedicated to addressing neurological and psychiatric disorders through the novel application of psychedelic medicines, today announces that it will attend the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, being held virtually from January 5th to 7th, 2022.

Cosmo Feilding Mellen, CEO of Beckley Psytech, will participate in a panel discussion on the topic of "Psychedelics: More Than Just a Trip" on Wednesday, January 5th at 10:00 am ET 3:00 pm GMT.

The LifeSci Corporate Access Event will feature innovative privately held and publicly traded biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe. The event will include meetings with company senior management teams and panel discussions featuring KOLs, CEOs, specialized investors, and healthcare experts, highlighting the most relevant topics impacting today's life sciences industry.

Beckley Psytech www.beckleypsytech.com

Beckley Psytech is a clinical-stage privately held company dedicated to helping patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders by developing a broad pipeline of psychedelic compounds in rare and more common diseases. Our vision is for clinically validated psychedelic medicines to be integrated into modern medical practice in order to help patients with high unmet medical need around the world suffering from Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache attacks (SUNHA), treatment-resistant depression, and other profoundly debilitating conditions. Beckley Psytech was founded in 2019 leveraging some of the expertise developed over more than 20 years by the Beckley Foundation, an independent non-profit and world leader in psychedelic medicine research, and is based out of Oxford, United Kingdom.

