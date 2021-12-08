Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
London, December 7
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends
The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2022 as follows. These dividends are payable on 22 February 2022 to shareholders on the register on 21 January 2022. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 January 2022.
|Share class
|Dividend Amount
|UK Equity Shares
|1.50p
|Global Equity Income Shares
|1.55p
The Board has not set dividend targets for the full year to 31 May 2022.
No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
8 December 2021
